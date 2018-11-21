Morneau's update bolsters struggling media with $600M in tax measures

The federal government is stepping in to help the struggling Canadian media industry with new tax credits and incentives valued at nearly $600 million over the next five years.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the investments will protect the vital role independent news media have in Canadian democracy.

The full details of the program won't be available until the next federal budget, after the government receives advice from an independent panel from the journalism community.

It's expected most of the funding will go to a new tax credit for media organizations to support the labour costs of producing original news content, as well as a temporary tax credit for people who subscribe to digital news.

The package will also allow non-profit media organizations to apply for charitable status, allowing them to seek donations for which they can issue a tax receipt.

The Conservative are critical of the government for doing anything for the media industry, accusing the Liberals in recent days of using money to curry favour with journalists ahead of the next election.