Olympic medallist among 3 new senators appointed by Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed a former Olympian, a philanthropist and the head of the Canadian Women's Foundation to the Senate.

The appointees include Marnie McBean, who was an Olympic medallist four times during her career as a rower and won three gold medals.

She will be joined by Toni Varone, a developer who is a director on the board of the Crown corporation Canada Lands Company.

The third appointee is Paulette Senior, the former head of the YWCA of Canada, who is known for her work promoting gender equity.

Trudeau's office announced the three will fill vacant seats in the Senate for Ontario.

Independent senators are appointed by the Governor General on the recommendation of the prime minister after being selected by an advisory board.