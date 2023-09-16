PM unveils list of new parliamentary secretaries, with House of Commons set to return Monday

The prime minister on Saturday announced names of the 39 Liberal MPs who will serve as parliamentary secretaries in the coming sitting of Parliament.

"As the House returns this Monday, I know this team is ready to work hard to continue delivering real progress for Canadians," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a news release.

Trudeau shuffled his cabinet at the end of July, shaking up or shifting almost every position.

Parliamentary secretaries serve as a link between the cabinet and Parliament. While they are not cabinet ministers, they assist ministers and are often tasked with supporting them in the House and the legislative process.

The position also comes with a $18,800 salary, which is on top of the MP's regular pay.

Here is the full list of parliamentary secretary positions: