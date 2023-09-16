PM unveils list of new parliamentary secretaries, with House of Commons set to return Monday
Role links Parliament with ministers, comes with pay bump
The prime minister on Saturday announced names of the 39 Liberal MPs who will serve as parliamentary secretaries in the coming sitting of Parliament.
"As the House returns this Monday, I know this team is ready to work hard to continue delivering real progress for Canadians," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a news release.
Trudeau shuffled his cabinet at the end of July, shaking up or shifting almost every position.
Parliamentary secretaries serve as a link between the cabinet and Parliament. While they are not cabinet ministers, they assist ministers and are often tasked with supporting them in the House and the legislative process.
The position also comes with a $18,800 salary, which is on top of the MP's regular pay.
Here is the full list of parliamentary secretary positions:
- Jenica Atwin, Indigenous services minister
- Vance Badawey, transport minister
- Jaime Battiste, Crown-Indigenous relations minister
- Rachel Bendayan, deputy prime minister/finance minister
- Chris Bittle, housing, infrastructure and communities minister
- Élisabeth Brière, families, children and social development minister
- Paul Chiang, immigration, refugees and citizenship minister
- Julie Dabrusin, environment and climate change minister; energy and natural resources minister
- Pam Damoff, foreign affairs (consular affairs) minister
- Francis Drouin, agriculture and agri-food minister
- Terry Duguid, prime minister; special adviser for water
- Greg Fergus, president of the treasury board; health minister
- Darren Fisher, mental health and addictions minister; health associate minister
- Peter Fragiskatos, housing, infrastructure and communities minister
- Lisa Hepfner, women and gender equality and youth minister
- Yvonne Jones, northern affairs minister; national defence (northern defence) minister
- Mike Kelloway, fisheries, oceans and Canadian coast guard minister
- Iqra Khalid, national revenue minister
- Annie Koutrakis, tourism minister; minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec
- Irek Kusmierczyk, employment, workforce development and official languages minister
- Marie-France Lalonde, national defence minister
- Kevin Lamoureux, government leader
- Stéphane Lauzon, citizens' services minister
- James Maloney, justice minister / attorney general of Canada
- Bryan May, small business minister; minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
- Taleeb Noormohamed, Canadian heritage minister
- Jennifer O'Connell, public safety, democratic institutions and intergovernmental affairs (cybersecurity) minister
- Rob Oliphant, foreign affairs minister
- Sherry Romanado, president of the King's Privy Council for Canada; emergency preparedness minister
- Darrell Samson, rural economic development minister; minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
- Randeep Sarai, veterans affairs minister; national defence associate minister
- Marc G. Serré, energy and natural resources minister; official languages minister
- Terry Sheehan, labour and seniors minister
- Maninder Sidhu, export promotion, international trade and economic development minister
- Charles Sousa, public services and procurement minister
- Ryan Turnbull, innovation, science and industry minister
- Anita Vandenbeld, international development minister
- Adam van Koeverden, environment and climate change minister; sport and physical activity minister
- Sameer Zuberi, diversity, inclusion and persons with disabilities minister