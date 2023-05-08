New party pitches itself as centrist option for voters unhappy with Liberals, Conservatives

A new federal party is entering the fray and is hoping to gain support from voters unhappy with the federal Liberals and Conservatives.

The group Centre Ice Canadians (CIC) announced Wednesday that, after months of consultations, it would be launching a new centrist party — the Canadian Future Party.

Dominic Cardy, a former Progressive Conservative provincial cabinet minister in New Brunswick and CIC advisory board chair, will lead the new party temporarily.

"When you talk to Canadians about rage-farming — Liberals and Conservatives embracing extreme positions to get more clicks, engagement and donations through social media — we hear real anger from citizens who want their government to fix problems, not blame others," Cardy said in a post on CIC's website.

"We want this to be a new model party. Based on pride in our country. Based on evidence. Based on Canadians talking to each other, face to face. A move away from pep rallies and social media manipulation to doing the hard work of trying solutions."

The CIC says it will soon begin the process of registering the new party with Elections Canada. To do so, the party must have a minimum of three officers, an auditor and the signatures of 250 electors willing to register as party members.

Centre Ice Canadians founder Rick Peterson said the group heard from a number of Canadians who feel disillusioned with the current federal parties. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

CIC founder and former federal Conservative leadership candidate Rick Peterson said that Canadians who participated in the group's consultations were keen on a new party.

"We heard from Canadians that today's parties are not ready to meet tomorrow's challenges," Peterson said in a media statement. "We heard that as politics is becoming more and more extreme – so are our parties. They're following, not leading."

The CIC statement said the new party will be "based on evidence, civic nationalism, fiscal responsibility and social liberalism."

Cardy said the party plans to hold its founding convention sometime in 2024.