Dutch PM Mark Rutte to address Canada's Parliament

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte makes an official visit to Ottawa today, and will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony, make a formal address to Parliament and hold a town hall meeting with high school students.

After his arrival from Amsterdam this morning, Rutte received a welcoming ceremony with military honours at the National War Memorial.

He arrived on Parliament Hill and was greeted by parliamentarians from all parties before a private meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As the two leaders sat down, Trudeau commented on the friendship and shared history between Canada and the Netherlands.

Trudeau said the Second World War connection between the two countries was a "strong foundation" for their historical bond and more recent like-minded approach to climate change, trade and peacekeeping.

Rutte thanked Trudeau for the invitation to Canada, and remarked on the "special history" between Canada and the Netherlands that is rooted in Canada's role in liberating the Netherlands from what he described as Nazi tyranny.

Rutte will make a formal address to Parliament starting at 10:30 a.m. ET, and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

That will follow with a joint media availability with Rutte and Trudeau at 12:30 p.m., and CBCNews.ca will also carry that live.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomes the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

After lunch, Rutte will meet with students at Gloucester High School, then take part in a roundtable with Business Roundtable that was organized by the Netherlands-Canada Chamber of Commerce.

The Dutch prime minister will visit the National Research Council of Canada and the University of Ottawa before departing for home in the evening.