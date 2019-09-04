Elizabeth May says there's 'no room' for racism in Green Party after NDP defector's comments

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May issued a statement Wednesday saying "there is no room for any kind of racism" in her party after a recent convert made comments about NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen former New Brunswick NDP candidates threw their support behind the provincial and federal Greens. One of the defectors — Jonathan Richardson, the former federal NDP executive member for Atlantic Canada — said racism was a major reason for the party's lack of success in finding candidates with an election call imminent.

He said he travelled around the province to meet NDP members and found there's "a bit of racism undertone," particularly in the northern part of the province.

"From when I was up in the [Acadian] peninsula, I would say that a lot of that region that most people would be a bit worried about somebody who wasn't, you know, wasn't Caucasian, and that's going to take some time to show people that, you know, Canadians come in all cultures and diversities," he said. "But for right now I think that that racism still exists."

Singh is a practising Sikh and wears a turban.

In response, NDP MP Charlie Angus tweeted that "the fact that some N.B. NDP jumped ship because they wouldn't run under a progressive leader who comes from another religion is sickening."

Karl Belanger, a former national director of the NDP, also weighed in, tweeting that it's "not a good look, New Greens."

May issued a statement Wednesday saying Richardson's comments "were taken out of context and have led to accusations of racism against the party."

"One of the core values of Greens around the world is respect for diversity and human rights," she said.

"There is absolutely no room for any form of discrimination in the Green Party. We have zero tolerance for sexism, Islamophobia, misogyny, homophobia or hate speech of any kind. Canada's strength lies in its diversity."

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon said he doesn't believe racism is behind the NDP's problems in the province.

"I certainly haven't heard that," he said.

The NDP has been struggling in New Brunswick since Elizabeth Weir stepped down as provincial party leader in the mid-2000s, said Coon.

"So it's been a long process where they've found significant challenges in resonating with the people of our province. And so I think that it's not just one issue."

The NDP hasn't held a seat in the New Brunswick legislature since 2005. Its last MP in the province was Acadie-Bathurst's Yvon Godin, who retired in 2015.