Politics·Live

NDP releases cost of party platform

The NDP unveiled its platform earlier this summer, but the document doesn't include details on how much the expansion of social programs it is proposing would cost the federal government.

Leader Jagmeet Singh to take questions at 4:30 p.m. ET. Watch it live here

CBC News ·

Singh takes questions after NDP releases platform costing

29 minutes ago
Live
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters following the release of the NDP's platform costing. 0:00

The federal NDP will release the cost of the party's election platform today.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to speak to reporters at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT while campaigning in British Columbia. You can watch his press conference in this story.

Singh unveiled the party's platform earlier this summer, promising to bring in universal prescription drug coverage, dental care and mental health supports within his first mandate, if he becomes prime minister. 

  • Find out who's ahead in the latest polls with our Poll Tracker.

The NDP is proposing a tax on households with wealth of more than $10 million to help pay for the massive expansion of social programs. 

But the platform doesn't include dollar figures for how much each program would cost the federal treasury, and the party has been criticized for a platform that is long on ambition, but short on details

The release of the platform costing comes on the second day of advance voting, with nine days left in the campaign before election day.

