NDP MP Nathan Cullen isn't running again

Longtime NDP MP Nathan Cullen, among the party's most high-profile parliamentarians, is not running in the next federal election.

He was first elected in 2004

NDP MP Nathan Cullen, the party's democratic reform and ethics critic, was first elected in 2004. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Cullen, the party's democratic reform and ethics critic, was first elected in 2004. Thirteen NDP MPs, fully a third of the 44-member caucus, have announced they will not stand again as candidates for the social democratic party in the fall federal election.

More to come

