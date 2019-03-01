NDP MP Nathan Cullen isn't running again
Longtime NDP MP Nathan Cullen, among the party's most high-profile parliamentarians, is not running in the next federal election.
He was first elected in 2004
Cullen, the party's democratic reform and ethics critic, was first elected in 2004. Thirteen NDP MPs, fully a third of the 44-member caucus, have announced they will not stand again as candidates for the social democratic party in the fall federal election.
More to come