Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics·New

NDP pushing Liberals to recognize state of Palestine as U.K., U.S. signal openness

New Democrats are calling on the Liberal government to have Canada formally recognize Palestine as a state, saying it would help advance peace in the Middle East.

NDP foreign affairs critic tabling motion in House of Commons

The Canadian Press ·
People wave white, green and black flags with a red triangle during an outside rally at a legislature. One prominent flag says 'Free Palestine.'
A march for Gaza on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 4, 2023. The NDP is pushing the Liberals to recognize Palestine as a state. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

New Democrats are calling on the Liberal government to have Canada formally recognize Palestine as a state, saying it would help advance peace in the Middle East.

NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson is tabling a motion in the House of Commons that would recognize Palestinian territories as a sovereign state.

It is unlikely to come up for a vote anytime soon but McPherson is asking MPs to endorse the motion and put pressure on the federal government to follow through.

A politician holding a piece of paper.
NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson is tabling a motion that would recognize Palestinian territories as a sovereign state. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The British and American governments have said in recent weeks they're considering fully recognizing Palestine.

There has been no similar move from Canada, though the Canadian government endorses the eventual creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Many nations in Asia and Africa recognize Palestine and the Palestinian ambassador to Canada, Mona Abuamara, says Ottawa should to do the same.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now