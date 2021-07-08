NDP MPs call for investigation of child abuse at residential schools

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

NDP MPs Mumilaaq Qaqqaq and Charlie Angus are calling on Justice Minister David Lametti to launch an investigation into "crimes against humanity" in Canada following preliminary discoveries of unmarked burial sites at former residential school sites.

The MPs said Lametti must appoint an independent prosecutor with the power to bring to court those involved in the abuse of children at residential schools.

"Enough is enough. Indigenous people need truth and justice," Qaqqaq told a press conference this morning.

During the press conference, Qaqqaq and Angus displayed photos of two priests who have been accused of sexual and physical abuse at residential schools: Father Johannes Rivoire and the late Father Arthur Lavoie.

For nearly two decades, people in Nunavut have been pushing for Rivoire's extradition from France. He is accused of sex-related offences connected to his time in Naujaat and Rankin Inlet in the 1960s.

"The abuse at his hands has caused generations of trauma," Qaqqaq said.

"Instead of facing justice for his crimes, Rivoire is living a luxurious retirement in a home for priests ... and the federal institution is doing nothing about it."

The MPs want a special prosecutor with the authority to seek advice from the International Criminal Court, to subpoena documents from the federal government and church institutions and to make those documents public.

'Don't you dare tell me you can't do this'

Qaqqaq called out Lametti directly.

"Minister Lametti, don't you dare tell me you can't do this. You have the authority. You just refuse to use it and that needs to end today," she said.

Qaqqaq said the investigation shouldn't stop with residential schools but should extend to other institutions such as federal day schools, which operated separately from residential schools but were run by many of the same groups.

The federal government has pledged $27 million to help Indigenous communities identify burial sites. Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said recently that dollar amount will grow.

But the government has not yet committed to an independent investigation into what happened at residential schools.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission did examine and report on the history and legacy of Canada's residential school system. Angus said that was only a first step.

"(The TRC) did not have a mandate to pursue justice and to go after the perpetrators. Canadians and Indigenous communities are calling for justice," he said.

How to get help

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and for those triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.