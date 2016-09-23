14 N.B. New Democrats jumping ship to join Greens

Fourteen disgruntled former New Brunswick NDP candidates are defecting and throwing their support behind the provincial and federal Greens — a move unlikely to spark confidence in the federal New Democrats on the cusp of an election call.

The 14 former provincial candidates announced their exodus in a media release sent to CBC News today. They also are expected to hold a press conference in Moncton this afternoon to submit their membership applications to New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon.

In their declaration of support, the members note that federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has visited New Brunswick, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh hasn't set foot in the province since winning the leadership back in 2017.

The former New Democrats say they support the Green Party of Canada "and encourage all New Democrats, New Brunswickers and, indeed, all Canadians in voting for the Green Party of Canada this election."

The shift means Singh's NDP can't turn to any of those provincial candidates to run in federal ridings in the upcoming election campaign. The federal party doesn't have any candidates nominated in New Brunswick at the moment, according to the party's website.

The former provincial candidates who are leaving are:

Joyce Richardson, NDP candidate for Dieppe in 2018

Lise Potvin, NDP candidate for Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pele in 2018

Willy Robichaud, NDP candidate for Miramichi Bay-Neguac in 2018

Albert Rouselle, NDP candidate for Shippagan-Lameque-Miscou in 2018

Anne Richardson, NDP candidate for Petitcodiac-Gagetown in 2018

Justin Young, NDP candidate for Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton in 2018

Jean-Maurice Landry, NDP candidate for Bathurst Est-Nepisiguit-Saint Isidore in 2018

Jessica Caissie, NDP candidate for Moncton-Centre in 2018

Lina Chiasson, NDP candidate for Victoria-La Vallee in 2018

Cecile Richard-Hebert, NDP candidate for Madawaska-Les Lacs-Edmundston in 2018

Francis Duguay, NDP candidate for Tracadie-Sheila in 2018

Hailey Duffy, NDP candidate for Moncton Southwest in 2018

Madison Duffy, NDP candidate for Riverview in 2018

Betty Weir, NDP candidate for Albert in 2018

Jonathan Richardson, a member of the NDP's national executive representing Atlantic Canada, is also leaving the team for the Greens.

In a letter sent to CBC News, he writes that "in New Brunswick, the NDP does not have a path to victory."

"I am joining the Green Party of Canada and New Brunswick and I invite my NDP colleagues to do the same," Richardson said. "The Green Party of Canada has been steadfast in their beliefs, never flip-flopping on achieving their goal."

According to the CBC's Canada Poll Tracker, an aggregation of all publicly available polling data, New Democrats are polling at roughly 13 per cent nationwide and around 10 per cent in Atlantic Canada.

The NDP has been voiceless in the New Brunswick legislature since 2005, while the Green Party is enjoying a boom in support. Coon's Greens secured three seats in the 2018 provincial election, tying with the People's Alliance.