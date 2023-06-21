NDP, fire chiefs urge government to boost volunteer firefighter tax credit

The NDP and Canadian fire chiefs are urging the federal government to boost the volunteer firefighter tax credit as Canada endures a severe wildfire season and a shortage of volunteer firefighters.

Courtenay—Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns told a news conference Wednesday the government should increase the tax credit for volunteer firefighters and search and rescue workers from $3,000 to $10,000.

"It is critical that the federal government show respect to all of those who are making sacrifices to keep us safe," he said.

"All of them are facing the same challenges as all of us — increasing cost of living, inflation — and they have not seen an increase in their tax credit."

The call comes as fires burn across the country during what is expected to be one of the worst wildfire seasons in Canada's history.

Johns said that, right now, the tax credit saves a volunteer about $450 a year. Even with the proposed boost, he said, volunteers would still be out of pocket.

"Let's face it, we know this wouldn't even cover the amount of money that's spent on fuel getting to the department on the calls … or the boots or the clothing that they pay for out of pocket to ensure they protect their communities, or the missed work that they have," he said.

"We've heard the government say that they appreciate the work of volunteer firefighters and search and rescue personnel across this country, yet they haven't responded by showing them that they actually matter."

Johns introduced a private member's bill last year to increase the tax credit — Bill C-310.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) released a report last year that estimated the cost of increasing the tax credit by the proposed amounts at $171 million over five years.

The tax credit requires that volunteers complete at least 200 hours of volunteer firefighting services or eligible search and rescue services over the tax year.

Volunteer shortage a 'crisis,' fire chief says

The Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC) is supporting the proposal.

According to a census the CAFC conducted in 2022, there are approximately 90,000 volunteer firefighters in Canada and they make up 71 per cent of all firefighters in the country.

The census also says about 15,000 firefighter positions are vacant.

Paul Boissonneault, fire chief in Oakville, Ont., told the news conference a tough economy is undermining recruitment and retention efforts.

"The impacts, financial challenges, are drastically changing the landscape of our firefighters and the amount of staffing and resourcing that we have," he said.

"I dare say that we are in a crisis because trying to maintain well-trained, well-prepared and ready-to-respond firefighters and search and rescue personnel is probably an all-time biggest challenge right now."

WATCH | Fire chief says volunteer shortage is at 'crisis' level

Fire chief says volunteer shortage is at 'crisis' level Duration 1:08 Paul Boissonneault, with the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, says about 15,000 volunteer firefighter positions are unfilled across Canada.

Boissonneault said many rural and remote communities rely on volunteer firefighters because they can't afford to maintain full-time fire departments.

He said an increased tax credit is cheaper than the alternatives.

"Replacing even a quarter of the volunteer firefighters with full-time career firefighters would cost exponentially more, and many communities could not carry that cost burden," he said.

The NDP said CAFC president Ken McCullen was scheduled to appear at the news conference but could not attend as he was called in to fight the wildfires.

There are approximately 15,000 search and rescue volunteers in Canada, the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association of Canada said in an email.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair did not commit to supporting the proposal to increase the tax credit Wednesday.

"We're looking at all the different ways we can acknowledge and support the important work that volunteer firefighters do across this country," Blair told reporters.

"They serve their communities well. They're an important part of Canada's response to the wildfires taking place."

Johns said he hopes the government will get behind his proposal soon.

"This is a really important ask and it's timely. They need to get in front of this. They can't wait until the end of the fire season to show respect to these volunteers," he said.