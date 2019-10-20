NDP asks Elections Canada to provide special ballots for evacuees in Manitoba

The federal NDP is asking Elections Canada to make special accommodations to make sure thousands of evacuees from First Nation communities can vote tomorrow, following a crippling snowstorm that has thrown Manitoba into a state of emergency.

After an October snowstorm plunged southern parts of province into darkness because of downed utility poles, several First Nation communities were forced to flee to hotels in Winnipeg.

Under the Canada Elections Act, the chief electoral officer has the power and discretion to adapt voting procedures in a state of emergency.

With that in mind, the NDP's lawyer, Meg Atkinson, sent a letter to Elections Canada on Friday, urging the organization to provide special ballots, move polling station closer to the temporary shelters or provide mobile polls for the evacuees.

"We demand that Elections Canada work with stakeholders to identify a better solution for affected electors registered with the Red Cross," Atkinson wrote in her letter, which was shared with CBC News.

"This is particularly important for the First Nations community which has been historically and systemically disenfranchised."

About 6,000 evacuees from Manitoba First Nations were registered with the Canadian Red Cross as of Saturday, most of whom are staying in Winnipeg in hotels or in the emergency shelter.

Elections Canada said it's already taking steps to make sure evacuees can vote by setting up a polling station at the University of Winnipeg Wesley Hall and is providing shuttle services from RBC Centre in Winnipeg to the university.

Families moved out of the Lake Manitoba First Nation load their belongings onto a bus outside a hotel in Winnipeg, on Oct. 14, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

"Over the past few days, Elections Canada has been communicating with political parties about the unprecedented measures we are taking to adapt to the extraordinary events that took place in Manitoba," said spokesperson Matthew McKenna.

Special ballots for hydro workers

However, Manitoba Hydro has said evacuees could start returning home soon, which the NDP worries could complicate the window for voting.

"To be clear: it is unrealistic to believe that these displaced electors – who have been away from home for approximately a week, many without their own vehicles – could get from the outskirts of Winnipeg to downtown Winnipeg to vote, then get back to their hotels and commence the long trip back to their communities," wrote Atkinson.

Elections Canada says it's also prepared to welcome electors at their assigned polling stations in their communities on Monday.

"We have worked with local partners and returning officers to recruit dozens of additional staff in the affected communities and Winnipeg," said McKenna.

Elections Canada is already making some accommodations to make sure hundreds of Manitoba Hydro workers can vote near job sites Monday while they're out in the field trying to restore power. The deadline to submit votes by special ballot was Oct. 15, but the organization made an exception for hydro workers.

"Clearly, it is both logistically and operationally possible to provide accessible alternative voting methods on Election Day to ensure people have reasonable access to this important election, notwithstanding this disaster," said Atkinson.

Elections Canada also said some polling stations in the affected communities could have reduced hours of operation on election day due to power outages. They'll publish updates at elections.ca.