NDP projected to make minor gains in Jagmeet Singh's 2nd election as party leader

The NDP and leader Jagmeet Singh are poised to make a modest gain in seats but likely will not hold the balance of power in the projected Liberal minority government.

New Democrats are currently leading in 27 ridings, up slightly from the 24 seats the party won in the 2019 election.

Singh is projected to win his riding of Burnaby South.

The NDP and Bloc Québécois are locked in a close race to decide which party will be in third place in Parliament, with the Bloc currently holding a slight edge.

Former NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau is leading the riding of Berthier-Maskinongé. A win by Brosseau would double the party's number of seats in Quebec from one to two, as Alexeandre Boulerice is also projected to hold his seat in the Montreal riding of Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.

Blake Desjarlais is also leading Conservative incumbent Kerry Diotte in the riding of Edmonton Griesbach, which the party had identified as a prime target.

The NDP is also leading or projected to win in 13 ridings in British Columbia, an improvement of two over 2019.

Still, the party will fall well short of the 39 seats it won in the 2015 election. The NDP captured 103 seats and formed the Official Opposition during its "orange wave" of 2011.

A similar campaign, with slightly better results

The NDP campaign largely resembled its pitch to voters during the 2019 election, Singh's first as the party leader.

The $200 billion platform's signature promises included higher taxes on corporations and people the NDP calls the "ultra-rich," as well as new national pharmacare and dental care programs.

The NDP also proposed more ambitious emission reduction targets than the victorious Liberals, though the NDP plan has been criticized for lacking details.

Singh said throughout the campaign that the inequities exposed by the pandemic made Canadians more amenable to his policy ideas.

"In this pandemic, people got more help because we were there, we were able to increase the supports to people," Singh said last week. "If people want more help, more New Democrats will make it happen,"

Senior party officials said they were also confident that voters would gravitate to Singh, who they said would benefit from an added two years of exposure since his first election as leader.

The CBC's Vote Compass found Singh rated highest among all party leaders on competence and trustworthiness, though many people who scored Singh highly in those categories said they did not plan to vote for the NDP.

What role will NDP have in next minority government?

Singh refused during the campaign to speculate about his party's role in a possible minority government, saying that he did not want to concede the election before votes were counted.

He was sharply critical of both the Conservatives and Liberals during the campaign.

Just last week, he said that Justin Trudeau has been an "abject failure" as prime minister and that both Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole would be "bad for Canada."

However, with as few as 26 seats, the NDP will not hold a strong bargaining position when it comes to pushing the Liberals on some of the big-ticket policies it proposed during this election.

As a minority government, the Liberals will need to lean on other parties to pass legislation. Either the Bloc or the NDP could provide enough votes to pass Trudeau's signature promises, such as a new national child care program.