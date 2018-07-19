NDP MP Christine Moore cleared of sexual misconduct claims, will remain in caucus

Quebec MP Christine Moore will remain in the NDP caucus and resume her parliamentary duties after an independent investigation found that she did not engage in sexual harassment or abuse her authority as an MP, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said today.

Reacting to an independent report, Singh said the investigator found that Moore was not guilty of any of the alleged behaviour stemming from accusations by a former soldier.

"The findings of the investigator make it clear that the evidence did not support any of the allegations and that Ms. Moore has been completely cleared of all of these allegations," he said.

Singh said Moore, who was suspended from her caucus duties pending the inquiry, will resume as critic for rural affairs, economic development for Quebec, and as a "powerful" advocate for women in politics.

He acknowledged the toll the allegations have taken on Moore and her family, and offered his "profound, heartfelt" appreciation for her co-operation and patience with the investigation.

Jagmeet Singh spoke to reporters in Montreal on Thursday 1:37

The independent inquiry was launched after Moore was accused of inappropriate behaviour by ex-soldier Glen Kirkland. Moore met him when he testified at a parliamentary committee that Moore was sitting on.

Singh said the inquiry investigator heard from several witnesses, but Kirkland declined an invitation to participate.

Moore will respond at 2:15 p.m. ET from her riding and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

Details of report secret

The report itself will not be released.

"As has been standard practice amongst all parties, the report will not be made public due to confidentiality," said NDP spokesperson Nasha Brownridge.

Kirkland, who was injured in a Taliban ambush in 2008, met Moore when he testified on June 5, 2013 about the treatment of injured soldiers in Afghanistan.

The war veteran said Moore later invited him to her office and encouraged him to drink gin, though he told her he was taking medication and shouldn't be drinking. He claimed she later followed him to his hotel room and spent the night, later sending him explicit messages.

Kirkland claimed there was a "power imbalance," because she was an MP and he was a former member of the military.

Contacted by CBC News today, Kirkland said he was "sickened" by the news. He said he was originally contacted by the independent investigator on the same day he was served a libel notice by Moore, and on legal advice, opted not to participate in the investigation.

He stands by his version of events, and still believes that it is not appropriate for an MP to sleep with a committee witness.

Moore denied Kirkland's account, insisting they were in a romantic relationship and that they had discussed long-term plans.

NDP MP Christine Moore, centre, poses with veteran Glen Kirkland, right, and Matthew Luloff, a Liberal staffer, in a photo shared with reporters by Moore. Moore said she met up with Kirkland on a Sparks Street patio after he texted her following his committee testimony in June 2013. (Christine Moore photo)

Moore's version of events was that Kirkland followed her back to her office and kissed her, and she responded to the kiss. She said he asked her if she wanted to take her clothes off and she said no, that she didn't think there was time because she had to return to the House of Commons for votes and was also afraid of staff members catching them.

Romantic relationship?

She said Kirkland sent her a text inviting her to his hotel, and she joined him after voting. She described what followed as a consensual sexual encounter.

Moore said that led to a four-month relationship, which she ended due to the long distance involved and because Kirkland was going through a difficult divorce at the time.

Kirkland, now a realtor in Manitoba, called the suggestion they were in a relationship "completely false" and alleged Moore showed up to his home in Brandon, Man., uninvited on one occasion.

Moore could not explain or understand or explain why he would fabricate the story, but suggested it was linked to her role in the investigation into her then-colleague Erin Weir, as well as Liberal MPs Massimo Pacetti and Scott Andrews in 2014.

All three men were removed from their respective caucuses following the investigations.