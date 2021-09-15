2 NDP candidates resign, promising to learn more about anti-Semitism

The NDP says two of its candidates have quit the race with less than a week to go, promising to learn more about anti-Semitism.

Party spokesperson George Soule told Radio-Canada that Sidney Coles, running in Toronto-St. Paul's, and Dan Osborne, running in the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland-Colchester, are resigning by choice, but the party supports their decisions.

Soule said they agreed to learn more about anti-Semitism.

As first reported by the Toronto Star, Coles claimed on Twitter that Israel was somehow responsible for missing doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States last winter.

She later apologized.

Soule said Osborne was "16 when he tweeted a tweet that he doesn't remember. He's 18 now. He apologized but he didn't want it to be a problem."

More to come.