2 NDP candidates resign, promising to learn more about anti-Semitism
Candidates were running in Ontario, N.S. ridings
The NDP says two of its candidates have quit the race with less than a week to go, promising to learn more about anti-Semitism.
Party spokesperson George Soule told Radio-Canada that Sidney Coles, running in Toronto-St. Paul's, and Dan Osborne, running in the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland-Colchester, are resigning by choice, but the party supports their decisions.
Soule said they agreed to learn more about anti-Semitism.
As first reported by the Toronto Star, Coles claimed on Twitter that Israel was somehow responsible for missing doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States last winter.
She later apologized.
Soule said Osborne was "16 when he tweeted a tweet that he doesn't remember. He's 18 now. He apologized but he didn't want it to be a problem."
