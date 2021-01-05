Rear-Admiral Craig Baines tapped to lead Canada's navy

The Canadian navy is about to get a new commander.

Gen. Jonathan Vance, the outgoing chief of the defence staff, issued a notice today stating that Rear-Admiral Craig Baines, the former naval commander on the East Coast, will be promoted to the rank of vice-admiral to take on the job of commander of the Royal Canadian Navy.

He replaces Vice-Admiral Art McDonald, who will take over Vance's position in the near future.

Baines, a former frigate commander, held the job of commander Maritime Forces Atlantic for three years until last summer, when he was replaced and moved to Ottawa.

He's been a member of the military since 1987 and would be familiar to Canadians as one of the navy's main spokespeople following the crash of a Halifax-based CH-148 Cyclone helicopter last spring in the Ionian Sea off Greece.

A change of command for the navy will take place later this year.