Rear-Admiral Craig Baines tapped to lead Canada's navy
He replaces Vice-Admiral Art McDonald, who has been named the new chief of the defence staff
The Canadian navy is about to get a new commander.
Gen. Jonathan Vance, the outgoing chief of the defence staff, issued a notice today stating that Rear-Admiral Craig Baines, the former naval commander on the East Coast, will be promoted to the rank of vice-admiral to take on the job of commander of the Royal Canadian Navy.
He replaces Vice-Admiral Art McDonald, who will take over Vance's position in the near future.
Baines, a former frigate commander, held the job of commander Maritime Forces Atlantic for three years until last summer, when he was replaced and moved to Ottawa.
He's been a member of the military since 1987 and would be familiar to Canadians as one of the navy's main spokespeople following the crash of a Halifax-based CH-148 Cyclone helicopter last spring in the Ionian Sea off Greece.
A change of command for the navy will take place later this year.
