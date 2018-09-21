Ottawa announces 'first step' in reviving Trans Mountain pipeline project
The Federal Court of Appeal quashed the approval of the $7.4B pipeline project
The federal Liberal government will make an announcement in Halifax this morning regarding the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.
Amarjeet Sohi, minister of natural resources, and Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of fisheries and oceans, will reveal the details starting at 9 a.m. ET.
Officials speaking to CBC/Radio-Canada characterized the announcement as the "first step" in the government's plan to carry on with the controversial project.
Last month, the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the approval of the $7.4-billion pipeline project that would nearly triple the flow of oil from Alberta's oilsands to the West Coast.
The court said Canada's efforts to meaningfully consult with Indigenous people, as required by law, fell short, and criticized the lack of attention given to how increased tanker traffic off the coast of British Columbia would impact the environment.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the government is committed to building the pipeline the "right way" to satisfy the court's demands.
