NATO makes plans to boost its military presence in eastern Europe as Ukraine war grinds on
'We face a new reality for our security' — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
NATO defence ministers have asked military commanders to draw up plans for a significantly larger long-term deployment of western forces in eastern Europe, the secretary general of the alliance said Wednesday.
Jens Stoltenberg made the remarks at the end of a special ministerial meeting in Brussels which also included representatives of Sweden, Finland and Ukraine.
The plans, he said, will be discussed along with other developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine by NATO leaders at an emergency meeting next week at alliance headquarters.
Final approval for the deployment — which is expected to send thousands more troops into the Baltic states, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania — will be sought at the annual meeting of NATO leaders in Madrid, Spain in June.
"We face a new reality for our security, so we must reset our collective defence and deterrence for the longer term," Stoltenberg said.
He said NATO military commanders were told Wednesday to develop "options across all domains. Land. Air. Sea. Cyber and space."
There are now 40,000 troops under direct NATO command in eastern Europe. Stoltenberg said the new plan should include "substantially more forces" on land "in the eastern part of the alliance at higher readiness, with more pre-positioned equipment and supplies."
The plan also is expected to place more allied airpower, aircraft carrier strike groups and submarines in the region "on a persistent basis," Stoltenberg said.
Canada now has 540 troops deployed in Latvia. They're leading a NATO battlegroup as part of a mission to deter further Russian aggression. Another 120 Canadian soldiers and an artillery battery are on their way to join them.
Two Canadian frigates have been attached to the NATO standing task forces and the Canadian air force has contributed a flight of CF-18 jet fighters for air policing missions over eastern Europe.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?