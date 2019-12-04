Leaders gather at NATO summit after candid comments caught on camera

It was intended as a show of unity after seven decades as allies, but the NATO summit in London has, if anything, brought the divisions among nations into sharper focus.

After parading those divisions in public in London on Tuesday, the leaders of the 29 member states take their arguments behind closed doors at a luxury golf course and resort near Watford, on the outskirts of the British capital.

At a Buckingham Palace reception, a misery-loves-company moment involving Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and the U.K.'s Boris Johnson, among others, was caught on video.

The scene, captured by the host's pool camera, showed Trudeau seemingly venting about U.S. President Donald Trump's marathon media availabilities.

"He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference at the top," Trudeau is recorded as saying.

Trump is not mentioned by name, but the video could provide fodder for more behind-the-scenes, or maybe in-front-of-the-camera, drama.

As leaders sat down for their first working session Wednesday morning, Trudeau sought out Trump. The two shook hands briefly, but exchanged few words.

The U.S. president clashed publicly with Macron on Tuesday during their extended news conference, where they disagreed over Turkey's incursion into northern Syria and the French president's description of NATO as being brain dead.

Prior to the summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said his country would oppose a NATO plan to defend the Baltic states unless the alliance backed Turkey's action against the Kurdish groups, which it considers terrorists.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said NATO is rock-solid in its commitment to protect its members, so the alliance should discuss emerging threats. 0:54

It's expected the leaders, who earlier Wednesday morning gathered for the annual family photo, will talk about everything from the fight against terrorism, to relationships with Russia and the rise of China.

For his part, Johnson is expected to remind NATO leaders behind closed doors that their commitment to defend one another is at the heart of the alliance they operate under a principle of "one for all, and all for one."