NATO secretary general visits Canada for Trudeau meeting, base tour
Jens Stoltenberg and Trudeau will discuss Canada's NATO deployments in Latvia and Iraq
The secretary-general of NATO is in Canada today meeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Jens Stoltenberg will tour CFB Petawawa with Trudeau and discuss Canada's NATO deployments in Latvia and Iraq with him.
NATO is part of the "rules-based international order" the Liberal government frequently promotes.
U.S. President Donald Trump denigrates it as an outdated body saying it was formed to defend the west in the Cold War but is neglected and underfunded by its own members.
Canada's mission in Latvia is one of several in NATO countries that have borders with Russia that are meant to discourage Russian President Vladimir Putin from pushing into former members of the Soviet Union as he has in Ukraine.
After the visit to CFB Petawawa, Stoltenberg will travel to Toronto for a speech and question-and-answer session at the University of Toronto.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.