Canadian NAFTA negotiators 'digging in' as Freeland resumes talks in Washington

Canada's top officials are back in Washington today to resume high-level trade negotiations with the Trump administration.

By late morning, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland had returned to the U.S. Trade Representative's office with her advisers, speaking briefly with reporters on the way in.

A team of negotiators worked overnight on outstanding issues, she said, adding that she's been in close contact by telephone with her counterpart, Robert Lighthizer.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on his way into the weekly Liberal caucus meeting that his team was "digging in" in Washington.

"We've been very clear that we're interested in what could be a good deal for Canada, but we're going to need to see a certain amount of movement in order to get there, and that's certainly what we're hoping to see," he said.

Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone Tuesday evening. According to Trudeau's office, the prime minister "reaffirmed his commitment to a deal that works for both countries."

The call between the two leaders followed a day of rising tension on both sides, with Freeland insisting that Canada's refusal to sign a bad deal wasn't simply rhetoric, while one of Trump's loyalists in Congress, House majority whip Steve Scalise, issued a statement expressing frustration over how long Canada is taking to join the preliminary deal the U.S. worked out with Mexico last month and warning of Congressional actions if it fails to do so.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford travelled to Washington for a day of meetings Wednesday at the Canadian embassy.

Foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland arrives at the Embassy and says she's glad to be meeting with Premier Doug Ford this morning, and says premiers have a role in representing their provinces' interests in the NAFTA talks.

Since taking office, Ford has expressed his support for Canada's supply-managed farm sector, joining Quebec's premier in backing the dairy industry amid renewed pressure to offer additional access to Canada's protected market.

"Farm jobs are not a bargaining chip," he told reporters before leaving for Washington.

Joined @AmbMacNaughton for our first meeting of the day to get an update on NAFTA negotiations from our partners at @CanEmbUSA.

'Enough is enough'

In Ottawa, the Dairy Farmers of Canada held a press conference Wednesday morning to say that "enough is enough". Canada has already given up slices of its market in past trade deals, and the industry cannot afford to be negatively impacted by the government's decisions again, representatives said.

"For American farmers, the Canadian market is a drop in the bucket. For us, it is our livelihood," said the dairy farmers' Manitoba chair David Wiens.

Trump has indicated that dairy concessions will be required of Canada in order to reach a deal.

Farmers denied that their industry is blocking an agreement. Canada's market is not the solution to the U.S.'s chronic overproduction in its dairy sector, they said.

The CBC's Julie Van Dusen asked the assembled dairy farmers from across Canada to raise their hands if they believed Canada's government would defend their industry in the NAFTA talks. They all put their hands up.

"We will continue to defend supply management. This is a system that works for Canadians," said Trudeau.

Reporters asked Trudeau if a compensation plan is being prepared for the farm sector, in light of not only expected NAFTA concessions but also Canada's progress toward implementing the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, which opens up 20 supply-managed agricultural products to new foreign competition from Asia.

"There are always certain areas and industries that are more exposed, so we're going to make sure that we're working with them to make sure that the benefits of trade are felt broadly for everyone," Trudeau said.

Negotiators in Washington are working toward a deadline indicated by Freeland's Mexican counterpart last week: in order to have text of a potential agreement ready by the end of the month, all three countries need to agree on a broad outline for a trilateral agreement by Thursday, to give legal teams about 10 days to work out final details.

Wednesday's talks are not expected to include Mexican negotiators, however, as the U.S. and Canada continue to work through their sticking points.

The end of September deadline was set in the hopes of hitting the Congressional timeline required for a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement to be signed before Mexico's presidency changes hands on Dec.1.