Freeland 'very encouraged' by reports of NAFTA progress

Canada's minister responsible for the NAFTA renegotiation says she is "very encouraged" by reports of progress between the U.S. and Mexico, though it's unclear when Canadian negotiators will rejoin the talks.

"We are very encouraged by what we are hearing from our NAFTA partners," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said on her way into the federal cabinet's retreat in Nanaimo, B.C. on Wednesday, adding that she's been "in close touch" with both the Americans and the Mexican this week and throughout the summer.

"We're hearing optimism from them about the work they're getting done on the bilateral U.S.-Mexico issues," she said. "Very central there is rules of origin on cars."

But the minister declined to offer specifics on what kind of a compromise might be in the works between them, saying she'd let the other two talk about that.

The three countries spent a lot of time discussing rules of origin for cars last spring, she said, and Canada had already reached "some high-level agreement on some philosophical principles" with the Americans on this NAFTA chapter.

"Obviously rules of origin is an issue where detail matters. And Canada will very much have a voice in the finalization of all these details," she said.

The three parties have agreed that once work on the bilateral issues is done, Canada "is looking forward to joining the negotiation and a swift conclusion of the NAFTA negotiations," Freeland said.

"We're optimistic as well."

Mixed signals in Washington

A late report Tuesday in Politico suggested a "handshake deal" was possible between Mexico and the U.S.

But in a statement sent to CBC News and other outlets, the office of United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said through a spokesperson that "there is no deal on NAFTA. There are major issues outstanding."

Mexico's economy minister, Ildefonso Guajardo was back at the USTR office again Wednesday morning as five weeks of talks between the two countries continued.

He suggested that there are some competing agendas between Mexican officials like him, representing the outgoing president, and the negotiator who will be taking over the NAFTA file later this year, Jesus Seade.

Mexican negotiators were under pressure to try to reach an agreement by the end of this week in order for something to be signed before the government changes hands.

"A breakthrough, really, is when you finish everything, isn't it? We hope that we have a solution in the next couple of hours or couple of days," he said. "I think the handshake happens when everybody is done."

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's special adviser and son-in-law, told reporters that negotiations are going well.

The three parties had not been expected to announce an agreement until Canada returned to the negotiating table.

For now, Freeland remains in Nanaimo at the federal cabinet retreat, where Canada's U.S. Ambassador David MacNaughton is expected to brief ministers on the latest developments in Washington later Wednesday.