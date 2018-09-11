Trudeau warns of potential 'massive disruption' in auto sector as NAFTA talks resume

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning of massive disruption and job losses on both sides of the border if Donald Trump follows through on his threat of auto tariffs, as NAFTA talks resume in Washington today.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has returned to the U.S. capital to continue negotiations with her counterpart U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Speaking to a Winnipeg radio station ahead of those talks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated that Canada would only sign on to a deal that is in the country's best interests.

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to slap tariffs on Canadian auto imports if no NAFTA deal is reached, Trudeau insisted he won't bow to the threats.

"I think it's something that we obviously have to be aware (of), that the president is contemplating, but we don't negotiate differently because of pressure tactics like that," he told 680 CJOB radio.

"We remain focused on what's in the interests of Canadians and what's in the interests of our workers and our country's economy."

Trudeau warned that Trump's threatened "punitive tariffs" would be devastating not just to the Canadian auto industry, but also to the American sector.

"It would cause a massive disruption, and lots of layoffs in the United States," he said.

Stressing relations

Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, worked to downplay the divisions and stress the mutual support of the long-time allies during a speech in Gander, Nfld., to mark the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"Forget what you read about NAFTA negotiations and Twitter wars, that's not who we are. Sure, it's business and it's important, but Gander is the place that — in a snapshot — illustrates the Canada-U.S. relationship," she said.

Gander played host to thousands of stranded travellers as planes were grounded and rerouted after the attacks. The residents' compassion, hospitality and human kindness inspired the hit musical Come From Away.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland used today's anniversary of the tragic events of 9-11 to remind everyone how important the relationship between Canada and the United States is. 0:43

Heading into talks in Washington, Freeland paused to remember those killed in the "tremendous tragedy" 17 years ago, and said it's a reminder of the strong ties between the two countries.

"Remembering today, and what happened today, maybe that helps us all put into perspective the negotiations that we're having, and also put into a little bit of historical perspective the importance and significance of the relationship between Canada and the United States," she said. "At the end of the day, we're neighbours, and at the end of the day, neighbours help each other when they need help."

On NAFTA, Freeland would only say that she is continuing with "constructive and productive" talks.