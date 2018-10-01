Buried behind the cows and cars: key changes in NAFTA 2.0

While workers and consumers alike will be affected by the changes coming for Canada's automotive and agriculture sectors, plenty of other things in the revised North American trade agreement will affect Canadians.

Here's a quick look at some of what's new in the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA):

Rising drug costs

The intellectual property chapter includes an extension of the length of time new biologic drugs will be protected from generic drug competition — up two years, from Canada's previously agreed-upon eight years, to 10 years of exclusivity.

The U.S. was pushing Canada and Mexico to give 12 years of protection, so it's a compromise. Key congressional voices wanted to see a win for the pharmaceutical industry to help secure their votes.

But down the road, Canadians will pay more for biologic drugs. It's a problem future governments will face in about a decade, compounding existing pressures over rising drug costs at a time when the Canadian population is aging.

Copyright extensions

Copyright terms in Canada now extend for 50 years beyond the year the creator of the work dies. But the U.S. and the European Union have longer terms: 70 years after the creator's death.

The USMCA will bring Canada's copyright terms in line with the U.S. and Europe.

That might be good news for the estates of creators, but it will increase costs for those who use these works.

Buy America remains

One of Canada's key objectives for the renegotiation of NAFTA was opening subnational (state and municipal) procurement in the U.S., so Canadian businesses could compete for more government contracts.

Opening up government procurement was one of the most significant accomplishments in Canada's trade deal with the European Union. It holds promise for both goods manufacturers but also service providers — including small- and medium-sized businesses.

The Americans would concede no such win for Canada in this negotiation. "Buy American" rules that block cross-border procurement appear untouched by the language in this deal.

Supply management

While much attention has been paid to Canada's dairy concessions, all five of Canada's supply-managed agriculture sectors are giving up shares of their protected market in this deal: dairy, eggs, chicken, turkey and broiler hatching eggs and chicks.

The egg concession — 10 million dozen additional imports — will kick in right from the first year NAFTA 2.0 takes effect (which itself is unclear, depending on how long the U.S. ratification process takes in Congress.) Starting in Year 2, the market access for American eggs will increase one per cent each year for the next 10 years.

The chicken concession appears to more than double the market access the U.S. negotiated in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): 57,000 metric tonnes phased in over six years, as opposed nearly 27,000 metric tonnes phased in over 19 years. Starting in Year 7 of the USMCA, the chicken access will also increase one per cent each year for the next 10 years.

Canada will allow duty-free turkey to enter from the U.S. at a level equivalent to 3.5 per cent of the previous year's Canadian turkey production. The market access granted for broiler hatching eggs and chicks is 21.1 per cent of the Canadian domestic production for that year.

No new professionals visas

Another goal of Canada's negotiating team was modernizing the list of professions currently eligible for the special class of temporary work visas created under NAFTA known as TN (Trade National) visas.

That list appears to not be changing, nor have any commitments been made to increase the number of TN visas issued by the United States or otherwise make it easier for citizens to work across North American borders.

When NAFTA began in the early 1990s, medical professions like nurse practitioners didn't exist. The information technology sector that employs so many skilled professionals in high demand today did not exist. Unfortunately, IT professionals looking for easier access to visas to allow them to work in the U.S. aren't any further ahead.

Digital content protections

The language of Canada's existing cultural exemption is preserved in the new USMCA.

But another cultural content concern emerged during the negotiations: what happens to digital audio and video content. Could the Canadian government design future regulations or funding programs to help Canada's cultural industries thrive in the digital sphere?

It's going to be hard. New language about digital content prohibits discrimination between foreign and domestic digital content. Favouritism or incentives for Canadian content could bring litigation from American or Mexican competitors.

Canada is not free to block access to foreign digital content, nor could it require a foreign content creator to pay into a government program from which it does not benefit.

However, Canada appears to have successfully pushed back to preserve its "notice and notice" system for enforcing copyright infringement online, in the face of U.S. pressure to adopt its "notice and takedown" regime.