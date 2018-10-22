Report casts doubt on value of protecting Chapter 19 in Cda-US trade talks

A new report from a left-wing think tank says the dispute-resolution tool at the heart of Canada's year-long trade battle with the United States has a spotty track record of helping Canadian exporters.

The report, to be released Tuesday by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, explores whether protecting Chapter 19, one of the most intractable issues during the NAFTA talks, was worth all the grief.

It says out of 54 complaints filed against the U.S. since 1994, Canada obtained some form of relief in only 12 of them, with the majority being terminated before any finding was issued.

It also notes that Chapter 19 has so far done nothing to end U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum exports, which persist despite the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, reached late last month.

Author Scott Sinclair said that while the chapter has afforded Canada some victories over the years, it has always been flawed and never achieved its original goal of exempting the country from domestic trade remedy laws in the U.S.

Sinclair said that without taking such a hard line on dispute resolution, Canadian negotiators could have given up less on other issues, such as patent protection for medicines or access to Canada's dairy market.

"The Canadian government should arguably have quit fighting the last war over NAFTA Chapter 19, especially if this could have resulted in progress in other key areas under negotiation," Sinclair writes in the report.

"In deciding whether saving NAFTA Chapter 19 was worth it, it is important to keep its benefits in perspective — and judge it on its record, rather than its reputation."