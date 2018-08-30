NAFTA negotiations continue in Washington as Friday goal nears
Negotiators back at the table after working late into the evening Wednesday
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and her negotiating team are back at the U.S. Trade Representative's office Thursday as intense negotiations continue toward a revised North American Free Trade Agreement.
On her way out of a morning exchange with Robert Lighthizer, Freeland said that both sides are bringing goodwill to the table.
"We continue to be encouraged by the constructive atmosphere," Freeland said. "There's a lot we're trying to do in a short period of time."
CBC News will continue its live coverage throughout the day.
The United States, Canada and Mexico are trying to come up with at least a preliminary agreement in principle by the end of the week.
Hammering something out before the end of day on Friday sets up a scenario where a potential deal could be signed before Mexico's government changes hands later this fall. There may be other ways for Canada to conclude a NAFTA deal, however, if this renewed push is not successful over the next 36 hours or so.
On Monday the Trump administration announced that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico.
