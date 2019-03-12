New NAFTA could add $62B to U.S. GDP, boost jobs, Congress told

The case for ratifying the revised North American trade agreement got a boost Thursday with the release of a new analysis by the U.S. International Trade Commission that predicted economic gains for all three partners if its changes are implemented.

"In light of the size of the U.S. economy relative to the size of the Mexican and Canadian economies, as well as the reduction in tariff and nontariff barriers that has already taken place among the three countries under NAFTA, the impact of the agreement on the U.S. economy is likely to be moderate," the ITC concluded in its report.

Still, the ITC's model suggests the revised trade deal offers both economic growth (a boost to U.S. real GDP worth $68.2 billion) and employment growth (an estimated 176,000 jobs).

On the politically-sensitive matter of employment, the commission says the greatest gains likely would be for workers with between 10 and 15 years of education. Workers with all levels of education may see their wages rise by an average of 0.27 per cent, the analysis concluded, with highly-educated workers earning more because of the tighter labour market for their skills.

U.S. exports of goods and services to Canada are expected to increase by 5.9 per cent annually under the new deal. U.S. imports from Canada are estimated to rise by 4.8 per cent.

U.S. trade with the rest of the world is also expected to increase, but trade with NAFTA partners would represent a larger share of total U.S. trade, the ITC projects.

The study was requested and required by the U.S. Congress as part of its "fast-track" ratification process. American politicians now have an opportunity to review its findings before proceeding with legislation to approve the new agreement.

Its findings are good news for proponents of the deal eager for evidence that replacing the existing NAFTA would benefit all three countries.

The study modelled the changes in tariffs and quotas that will affect trade in goods between the three countries. But it also included a qualitative analysis of the significant measures on things like intellectual property and e-commerce.

The ITC says it believes the parts of the agreement likely to have the most significant effects are the provisions that "reduce policy uncertainty about digital trade" and the substantial new rules of origin for tariff-free trade in the automotive sector.

Under the existing NAFTA, most tariffs on goods between the three countries were already eliminated, so the net impact of the tariff changes is relatively small compared to the overall size of the U.S. economy. Much of the revised agreement deals with non-tariff barriers to trade.

More to come ...