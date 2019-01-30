U.S. government shutdown delays ratification of new NAFTA

Washington's International Trade Commission has confirmed that a key analysis required before the U.S. Congress ratifies the revised North American trade agreement has been delayed by 35 days because of the government shutdown.

"All investigations that were ongoing at the time of the lapse in appropriations will be [delayed] by 35 calendar days," ITC spokesperson Peg O'Laughlin said in an email to CBC News.

All of the ITC's work came to an abrupt halt during the shutdown, and more details on the revised schedules for its various investigations will be posted "in the coming days," she said.

The shutdown ended provisionally on Jan. 25, when U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill funding the government for three weeks while Republicans and Democrats negotiate how to address security along the U.S.-Mexican border.

The U.S. Congress has constitutional authority over trade matters, but delegates responsibility for negotiating treaties according to the terms of trade promotion authority (TPA) legislation, often called the "fast track" bill.

If the steps laid out in the TPA are followed, Congress doesn't amend a signed treaty like the new NAFTA, but simply holds votes on whether or not to approve it.

A key step in the process was cleared Tuesday in Washington, when United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met a 60-day deadline for notifying Congress of the changes in law that are necessary to bring the U.S. into compliance with the text of the agreement Trump signed with Mexico and Canada on Nov. 30.

The next step is the requirement for the ITC to report to Congress on the potential economic impacts of the new NAFTA, as well as what it could mean for specific sectors of the American economy. When ITC analysts were put on furlough, however, its ability to deliver that report on time was put in jeopardy.

The TPA legislation specifies that the ITC is supposed to report within 105 days of the U.S. entering into the agreement (the signing ceremony.) Other reviews of its environmental and employment impacts are also required at the time the final legal text of the agreement is presented to Congress.

Key people in both the Democratic and Republican parties have indicated that they want to have the ITC's analysis in hand before they proceed with ratification votes.

While Lighthizer has often spoken of his efforts to put enough measures in the new agreement to win support on both sides of the aisle, other voices in Congress — particularly Democrats, who now control the House — have indicated they want to see changes to the deal, or at least add specific assurances in its implementation legislation, before they would consider approving it.

An implementation bill has not yet been introduced in the House of Representatives, nor in the Senate.

While Lighthizer originally voiced optimism that Congress could be considering ratification by March, that timeline now appears to be pushed back to mid-April at the earliest.