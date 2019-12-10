Freeland in Mexico to sign revised North American trade deal Pelosi calls 'infinitely better'

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Mexico City today for a signing ceremony for the modified North American free trade agreement, after U.S. Democrats finally endorsed changes to the negotiated deal.

After months of delays, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a new agreement on the renegotiated deal, saying progress has been made on the Democrats' main areas of concerns: workers' rights, the environment and prescription drug prices.

At a media conference Tuesday morning, the California Democrat called tweaks to the bill "infinitely better" than the original text.

"This is a day we've all been working to, and working for on the path to yes," said Pelosi.

"There is no question, of course, that this trade agreement is much better than NAFTA, but in terms of our work here, it is infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration."

U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi is backing the new North American trade agreement. She calls the amended agreement "infinitely better" than the original agreement proposed by Trump administration. 1:04

Freeland is on the ground to meet with her counterparts to finalize the updated agreement, known in Canada as the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, or CUSMA.

Freeland's team says there will a signing ceremony at 1 p.m. ET. with U.S. President Donald Trump's trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, and Mexico's undersecretary for North America Jesús Seade.

The leaders of the three countries signed the agreement over a year ago in a well-publicized event on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina.

But the deal still had to be ratified by all three players, and congressional Democrats in Washington had been unwilling to move forward until now.

Deal presented to Mexico Saturday

One of the main sticking points has been fears about enforcing the new deal's higher labour and environmental standards in Mexico.

Lighthizer presented his Mexican counterpart, Seade, with proposed changes on Saturday. The next day, Mexican senators met to consider the new text and signalled their approval.

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership, we have reached an historic agreement on the USMCA," said Lighthizer in a statement Tuesday.

"After working with Republicans, Democrats, and many other stakeholders for the past two years we have created a deal that will benefit American workers, farmers, and ranchers for years to come. This will be the model for American trade deals going forward."

Richard Neal, chair of the U.S. House Ways and Means committee, didn't say when the new deal will be tabled in the U.S., but Pelosi added they're hoping to get things in motion before the end of the congressional session on Dec. 20.

Freeland is expected to hold a media conference at the Canadian Embassy around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Pelosi, surrounded by a team of Democrats, announced her support for the deal the same day they introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump.