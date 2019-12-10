Canada notifies U.S. and Mexico it has ratified revised NAFTA

Canada notified the United States and Mexico Thursday evening that it has finished its ratification process and is now ready to implement the measures in the revised North American trade agreement.

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) will take effect on the first day of the third month after all three countries have given their notice of readiness to comply with its new measures.

The U.S. and Mexico have yet to send a similar notice of readiness to the other two partners. If they do so before the end of April, the deal could take effect on July 1.

The Trump administration had hoped to have the deal in place for June 1. Earlier this week, the lack of notice from any of the three countries meant that deadline was missed.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted calls to delay implementation, perhaps as late as this fall, as government and industrial resources are diverted to more urgent needs.