Federal government to outline help for municipalities hit hard by pandemic

The federal government is expected to announce today financial help for municipalities taking a financial hit from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make an announcement during a news conference beginning at 11 a.m. ET, and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) has said local governments are facing a short-term financial gap of $10-15 billion because of a sharp decline in transit fares and user fees as well as deferred property taxes.

The FCM has pressed the government for $10 billion in emergency operating funding, with allocations based on population and transit ridership.

Cities are also facing revenue shortfalls related to tourism. Ottawa, for example, could lose out on about $1.4 billion due to cancelled festivals, meetings and other events.