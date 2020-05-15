Federal government to outline help for municipalities hit hard by pandemic
Today's announcement expected to be step toward helping struggling cities, towns
The federal government is expected to announce today financial help for municipalities taking a financial hit from COVID-19.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make an announcement during a news conference beginning at 11 a.m. ET, and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.
The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) has said local governments are facing a short-term financial gap of $10-15 billion because of a sharp decline in transit fares and user fees as well as deferred property taxes.
The FCM has pressed the government for $10 billion in emergency operating funding, with allocations based on population and transit ridership.
Cities are also facing revenue shortfalls related to tourism. Ottawa, for example, could lose out on about $1.4 billion due to cancelled festivals, meetings and other events.
