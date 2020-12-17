Former PM Mulroney to appear alongside O'Toole at campaign event

Former prime minister and Progressive Conservative Party leader Brian Mulroney will appear at a Conservative campaign event with Erin O'Toole in Quebec tonight, sources have told CBC News.

The event comes just a day after former Liberal prime minister Jean Chrétien spoke at a party rally in Brampton, Ont.

The Conservative rally will take place at 6 p.m. at the Hôtel Chéribourg in Orford, Quebec.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEW</a>: Multiple conservative sources not authorized to speak publicly tell <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> Former PM Brian Mulroney is participating in <a href="https://twitter.com/erinotoole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@erinotoole</a>’s rally in Orford Quebec tonight…earlier today <a href="https://twitter.com/CPC_HQ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CPC_HQ</a> leader said “We’re not your Dad’s Conservatives party anymore.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/elxn44?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#elxn44</a> <a href="https://t.co/uBNyIfWMqR">pic.twitter.com/uBNyIfWMqR</a> —@Travisdhanraj

Mulroney, who is 82 and was prime minister from 1984 to 1993, generally has stayed away from campaign events in federal elections since leaving politics. He was the last Progressive Conservative prime minister elected with a majority government; in 1984 his party won the largest number of seats at the federal level in Canadian history.

Mulroney retired in 1993 and under his successor, Kim Campbell, the PCs lost all but two of their seats in the 1993 federal election.