Majority of MPs on House committee want Speaker Greg Fergus to stay, as Bloc, Conservatives demand resignation

A majority of MPs on the House of Commons committee looking into Speaker Greg Fergus's controversial video appearance at the Ontario Liberal convention are recommending disciplinary action that falls short of removing him from the Speaker's chair.

In a report that was tabled in the House Thursday morning, the committee makes three recommendations, including having Fergus once again apologize to the House and pay a fine.

The committee also recommends that the House of Commons prepare a briefing binder for future speakers that "presents clear boundaries for impartiality and non-partisanship."

The report was not unanimous, with the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois demanding Fergus resign his seat after having lost the confidence of both parties.

The 105-second video at the heart of the controversy surrounding Fergus shows the Speaker in his official office, wearing his Speaker's robes, paying tribute to John Fraser, the outgoing interim leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

In Canada, Speakers are supposed to significantly limit their partisan activities once they don the black robe. A Speaker does not, for example, attend party caucus meetings, vote in the House (except in the event of a tie) or participate in debate.

Before the report was published, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer, who was Speaker from 2011 to 2015, put a motion on the notice paper calling for a vote of non-confidence in Fergus, which may not come before the House until after the Christmas break.

The committee report was tabled on the same day that CBC News revealed Scheer was fined $500 earlier this year for filming a video in his parliamentary office to support new Conservative MP Arpan Khanna in an Ontario byelection. Khanna appears to have later claimed the $500 as a campaign expense.

Calls for Fergus's resignation

In the committee report, Conservatives MPs on the committee said Fergus had squandered "the good will and trust of the Official Opposition" and that the Speaker's decision to appear in the video demonstrates his "judgement is questionable."

"To repair the tear in the fabric of our democratic institution, the Speaker must resign. The recommendations offered, instead, by the NDP-Liberal majority on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee are weak and meaningless," the Conservatives' dissenting opinion says.

The opinion goes on to say that a fine is pointless because "no amount of money could restore the trust and good will required for Mr. Fergus to be able to do his job," and that a further apology to the House would be "meaningless."

"What good would another apology be when there is an established track record of poor judgment which is likely, over time, to recur?" the opinion states.

WATCH | Embattled House Speaker Greg Fergus apologizes for controversial video: Embattled House Speaker Greg Fergus apologizes for controversial video Duration 2:02 Testifying before a parliamentary committee, House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized for his appearance in a Liberal Party video while wearing his Speaker robes. Speakers are supposed to limit partisan activities, and he said he would resign if MPs demand it.

Calling the effort to provide future Speakers with a briefing binder "sad," the Conservatives on the proceedure and House affairs committee said "non-partisanship is really the most basic, golden rule" of the Speaker's job.

"If a Speaker requires a dedicated briefing on impartiality and non-partisanship in order to discharge that simple, basic and ancient responsibility of the position, then he or she, quite frankly, has no business holding the office," it said.

The dissenting opinion of the Bloc Québécois MPs on the committee described Fergus's appearance in the video as an "undeniable error of judgment likely to cast doubt on his impartiality and undermine the confidence of the Members of the House."

The Bloc went on to say that the House of Commons should hold a secret ballot vote, similar to the voting process for electing a Speaker, to decide on the Speaker's future.

Fergus contrite before committee

During his appearance before the committee earlier this week, Fergus explained that he made the video while dashing between two meetings. He said the video was meant to be a personal message for his longtime friend, former interim Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser, and was never supposed to have been shown in public.

Fergus told MPs on the committee that he knows he "messed up" and promised that he would never do it again and has put protocols in place to ensure that promise is kept.

Going forward, Fergus said, the Clerk of the House of Commons will be consulted each time a request is made for Fergus to speak at an event or provide a video message.

Fergus said his office is drafting an "evaluation grid" that it will submit to the Clerk's office for approval. The grid would help the office decide on the propriety of the Speaker's communications.

The Speaker also said he is consulting Speakers in Canada and from "other Westminster parliaments" and will follow their advice.

Acting Clerk of the House of Commons Eric Janse told the committee Monday morning that Fergus did not consult him or his office to ask if the video was appropriate, but if he had, Janse's advice would have been not to make the video.

Asked by NDP MP Peter Julian why he did not ask Janse, Fergus said the failure not to seek advice from the Clerk was his own fault.