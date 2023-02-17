MPs set to vote on new Speaker of the House of Commons this morning

The House of Commons will hold a rare mid-session election for a new Speaker Tuesday morning, after the position was vacated by MP Anthony Rota last week .

The Constitution states that electing a Speaker should be the first order of business when Parliament returns after an election. Technically, the House cannot sit until a Speaker is chosen.

Rota officially left the role last Wednesday, but MPs agreed that the House can continue sitting with Bloc Québécois MP Louis Plamondon acting as interim Speaker.

Plamondon is what's known as the "Dean of the House" — the MP with the longest unbroken sitting record who isn't a minister or party leader.

As the Dean, Plamondon — who was first elected in 1984 — will oversee Tuesday's election.

The Speaker is elected by a secret ranked ballot, meaning MPs list the candidates in order of preference. If nobody wins on the first ballot, the last-place candidate is dropped and their votes are redistributed until someone claims a majority.

WATCH | Former Speaker discusses Tuesday's election: Former House Speaker on Nazi controversy and new Speaker's election Duration 10:07 A new House Speaker is set to be elected to replace Anthony Rota, who resigned after a veteran who fought with the Nazis was honoured in the House of Commons. Rota's predecessor Geoff Regan told Power & Politics Monday it's not Parliamentary Protective Service's job to assess guests for political risk. "It's always been up to the Speaker and their staff, they're able to consult people."

MPs seeking the role will be allowed to rise in the House and speak for five minutes ahead of the election. Following the speeches, the House will suspend for 30 minutes and then voting will begin.

All MPs who are not a leader of a recognized party or a minister are automatically considered unless they notified the House clerk in writing before 6 p.m. last night.

Here are the eight MPs letting their name stand for election: