5 MPs vying to sit in Speaker's chair

If Geoff Regan wants to continue to serve as Speaker of the House of Commons he will have to beat out four other candidates to reclaim the coveted job.

Two Conservative MPs, Joël Godin, who represents the Quebec riding of Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier, and Bruce Stanton, who represents Simcoe North in Ontario, have both put their names forward to sit in the big chair.

The NDP's Ontario MP Carol Hughes, who represents Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing has also put her name into the mix as has one of Regan's fellow Liberals, Ontario's Anthony Rota, who represents Nipissing-Timiskaming.

Rota and Hughes both served as assistant deputy Speaker in the last Parliament while Stanton served as deputy Speaker over the same period.

The election for the Speaker's chair will take place Thursday morning, before the speech from the throne. The process is the first order of business for the returning Parliament.

It all starts when the clerk of the House of Commons calls on the longest-serving current MP — right now that's the Bloc's Louis Plamondon — who takes the Speaker's chair and becomes the "presiding officer."

Plamondon then names the candidates. Each gets five minutes to speak. After the speeches, MPs get 30 minutes to vote using a single preferential ballot system.

Once the ballots are counted and the winner is named, the new Speaker takes the chair and, after brief speeches from the party leaders, announces that the throne speech will be delivered later that day.

Elizabeth May, parliamentary leader and former leader of the Greens, had mused about running for the post but apparently changed her mind as her name was not on the list of candidates provided by the Speaker's office Wednesday evening.

Regan, the MP for Halifax West, was elected Speaker after the 2015 federal election while the Liberals had a majority government. Returning to Ottawa with fewer MPs and now in minority position, it remains unclear if Regan has the votes required to reclaim his perch.