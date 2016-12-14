Final bows: emotions run high in the Commons as retiring MPs say goodbye

A number of MPs from the three main political parties in the House of Commons have announced they have no intention of running for re-election this fall.

Some of the MPs who have chosen not to run again have already delivered their goodbye speeches in the House of Commons.

Here's a sampling of some of the MPs' farewell addresses from the Commons this week.

Bill Casey

This Liberal MP has also served as an MP for the Progressive Conservatives, the Conservative Party of Canada and as an independent.

Casey currently represents the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland - Colchester. He was first elected in 1997 and was re-elected in 2000, 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2015.

Casey served on several parliamentary committees and was given the role of deputy whip of the opposition in 2004.

Bill Casey, the MP for Cumberland - Colchester who is now a Liberal but who has served for the Progressive Conservatives, the Conservatives and as an independent, gives his final speech in the House of Commons. 10:48

Kellie Leitch

This Conservative MP — and former candidate for the party leadership — represents the Ontario riding of Simcoe - Grey.

Leitch was first elected in 2011 and was re-elected in 2015.

She served as minister of labour and minister for the status of women, and as parliamentary secretary to both the minister of human resources and skills development and to the minister of labour.

Conservative Kellie Leitch, the MP for Simcoe-Grey, gives her final speech in the House of Commons 10:52

Erin Weir

The Co-operative Commonwealth Federation MP was first elected as a New Democrat but was expelled from the party caucus in May 2018 following a third-party investigation into harassment and sexual harassment complaints. It was alleged Weir argued with a staffer excessively and stood too close when speaking to people.

Weir, the MP for the Saskatchewan riding of Regina - Lewvan, was first elected for the New Democrats in the 2015 election.

While an MP, Weir served as vice-chair of the government operations and estimates committee.

Former New Democrat and now a self proclaimed CCF politician, Erin Weir, the MP for Regina - Lewvan, gives his final speech in the House of Commons 7:12

Rodger Cuzner

This Liberal MP represents the Nova Scotia riding of Cape Breton - Canso, and is famed among parliamentarians for delivering his annual Christmas poem in the House of Commons.

Cuzner was first elected in 2000 and was re-elected in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2015.

Cuzner served on many parliamentary committees and was named parliamentary secretary to the prime minister in 2003, chief opposition whip in 2008 and parliamentary secretary to the minister of employment, workforce development and labour starting in 2015.

Liberal Rodger Cuzner, the MP for Cape Breton-Canso, gives his final speech in the House of Commons. 11:43

Brad Trost

This Conservative MP and former party leadership candidate represents the Saskatchewan riding of Saskatoon - University.

Trost was elected five times as an MP for the Conservative Party of Canada starting in 2004. He was re-elected in 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2015.

Trost served on a number of committees, including natural resources, international trade and transport.

Conservative Brad Trost, the MP for Saskatoon-University, gives his final speech in the House of Commons 5:09

Larry Miller

This Conservative MP represents the Ontario riding of Bruce - Grey - Owen Sound.

Miller was first elected in 2004 and was subsequently re-elected in 2006, 6008, 6011 and 2015.

Miller served on a number of parliamentary committees, including transport, fisheries, public safety, agriculture and international trade.

Conservative Larry Miller, the MP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, gives his final speech in the House of Commons. 10:43

Pamela Goldsmith-Jones

This Liberal MP represents the British Columbia riding of West Vancouver - Sunshine Coast - Sea to Sky Country.

Goldsmith-Jones was first elected in 2015 and has since served as parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs and to the minister of international trade.

Liberal Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, the MP for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, gives her final speech in the House of Commons 9:29

Anne Minh-Thu Quach

This New Democrat MP currently serves as MP for the Quebec riding of Salaberry - Suroît.

Quach was first elected in 2011 and was re-elected in 2015. She has served on a number of committees, including environment and industry.

New Democrat Anne Minh-Thu Quach, the MP for Salaberry-Suroit, gives her final speech in the House of Commons 11:28

Kevin Sorenson

This Conservative MP represents the Alberta riding of Battle River - Crowfoot.

Sorenson was first elected in 2000 as a Canadian Alliance MP before going on to win re-election as a member of the Conservative Party of Canada in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2015.

Sorenson served on a number of parliamentary committees and was appointed the minister of state for finance in 2013.

Conservative Kevin Sorenson, the MP for Battle River - Crowfoot, gives his final speech in the House of Commons 12:14

Dave Van Kesteren

This Conservative MP represents the riding of Chatham-Kent - Leamington.

Van Kesteren was first elected in 2006 and was subsequently re-elected in 2008, 2011 and 2015. He served on a number of parliamentary committees, including international trade, finance, industry and fisheries and oceans.

Conservative Dave Van Kesteren, the MP for Chatham - Kent - Leamington, gives his final speech in the House of Commons 9:52

Robert Sopuck

This Conservative MP represents the riding of Dauphin - Swan River - Neepawa.

Sopuck was first elected in a federal by-election in November of 2010 and was subsequently re-elected in 2011 and 2015. He served on a number of parliamentary committees, including fisheries and oceans and environment and sustainable development.

Conservative Robert Sopuck, the MP for Dauphin - Swan River - Neepawa, gives his final speech in the House of Commons 10:00

Bev Shipley

This Conservative MP represents the Ontario riding of Lambton - Kent - Middlesex.

Shipley was first elected in 2006 and was subsequently re-elected in 2008, 2011 and 2015. He served on a number of committees, including agriculture, public accounts, veterans affairs, transport, industry and international trade.

Conservative Bev Shipley, the MP for Lambton - Kent - Middlesex, gives his final speech in the House of Commons. 10:35

Guy Lauzon

This Conservative MP represents the Ontario riding of Stormont - Dundas - South Glengarry.

Lauzon was first elected in 2004 and was subsequently re-elected in 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2015.

During his time in Parliament, Lauzon served on a number of parliamentary committees, including agriculture, official languages and immigration. He also served as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of agriculture and held the roles of caucus chair and deputy government whip.

Conservative Guy Lauzon, the MP for Stormont - Dundas - South Glengarry, gives his final speech in the House of Commons 7:26

Jim Eglinski

This Conservative MP represents the Alberta riding of Yellowhead.

Eglinski was first elected in a by-election in 2014 and was subsequently re-elected in 2015. During his brief time in Parliament, Eglinski served on a number of parliamentary committees, including industry, heritage, environment and immigration.

Conservative Jim Eglinski, the MP for Yellowhead, gives his final speech in the House of Commons 11:28

John Oliver

This Liberal MP represents the Ontario riding of Oakville.

Oliver was first elected in 2015 and has served as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of health since 2018. During his time in Ottawa, he also served on a number of parliamentary committees, including industry and health.

Liberal John Oliver, the MP for Oakville, gives his final speech in the House of Commons 9:57

Alexander Nuttall

This Conservative MP represents the Ontario riding of Barrie - Springwater - Oro-Medonte.

Nuttall was first elected in 2015 and has since served on a number of parliamentary committees, including industry, human resources and public accounts.

Conservative Alexander Nuttall, the MP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, gives his final speech in the House of Commons. 8:03

