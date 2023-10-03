MPs agree to have committee look into Speaker Fergus video controversy

MPs voted late Wednesday to have the House procedures committee examine Speaker Greg Fergus' appearance in a video shown at the Ontario Liberal leadership convention last weekend.

In the video, Fergus paid tribute to former Ontario Liberal interim leader John Fraser. The video was recorded in the Speaker's office while Fergus was wearing his Speaker's robes.

Both the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois say they want Fergus to resign because his appearance at a partisan event has put his impartiality into question.

On Monday, Fergus apologized for the fact that the video was used at a partisan event, but maintained that it was meant to be a tribute to a friend of more than 30 years. He said he was told the video would be played during an "intimate party."

All four major parties agreed to have the committee look into the issue and report back to the House by the end of next week.

Fergus told CBC News on Tuesday night he doesn't intend to resign and will instead let the committee process unfold.

Tell us what you think! Help shape the future of CBC article pages by taking a quick survey. Take Survey

Fergus was elected Speaker in early October after his predecessor, Liberal MP Anthony Rota, stepped down amid controversy.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Ottawa in September, Rota recognized in the House of Commons a man who had served in a voluntary unit created by the Nazis to help fight the Soviet Union during the Second World War.