Bill Morneau bows out of race to lead OECD

Former finance minister Bill Morneau says he is withdrawing from the race to lead the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In a statement posted to Twitter, Morneau said he failed to receive enough support to become secretary-general of the OECD, an intergovernmental agency that promotes democracy and market economies.

"I am proud to have used this opportunity to talk about issues that matter to Canadians and to the world — the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight against climate change, inclusive growth and seizing the opportunities of the digital world," Morneau's statement said.

Morneau resigned suddenly as both finance minister and MP for Toronto Centre in August 2020 while the Liberal government was embroiled in the We Charity scandal. He said at the time that he was thinking of leaving federal politics and running for the top diplomatic post well before the WE Charity affair prompted his sudden departure from cabinet.