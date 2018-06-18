Ethics watchdog clears Bill Morneau of conflict in pension bill fallout

Finance Minister Bill Morneau wasn't in a conflict of interest when he introduced a pension bill in the House of Commons while he still owned shares in his family's pension services company, according to the ethics commissioner.

In the "Morneau Report," released Monday morning, Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion outlines how he had to consider whether Morneau contravened two sections of the Conflict of Interest Act that prohibit public office holders from making, or being part of, decisions if they are in a conflict of interest.

"Because Bill C-27 is of general application, Mr. Morneau's interests, those of his relatives, and those of Morneau Shepell Inc. in this matter are excluded from the application of the Act," Dion wrote in his decision.

"I found that he did not place himself in a conflict of interest in making decisions leading to the introduction of Bill C-27, therefore he did not contravene ... the Conflict of Interest Act."

Former ethics commissioner Mary Dawson began investigating Morneau's role in the introduction of Bill C-27, which seeks to amend the Pension Benefits Standards Act, but retired before completing the inquiry.

Dawson initiated the examination at the request of Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre and NDP MP Nathan Cullen.

Cullen argued that, because Morneau held about one million shares in Morneau Shepell, his family's company, when he sponsored the bill, he could make millions if it passed.

In one of her final moves before stepping down, Dawson ruled that Morneau and a family member didn't benefit from insider information when they sold Morneau Shepell shares in the fall of 2015.