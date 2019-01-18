Liberals push 'economic argument' for green innovation

Liberal cabinet members begin the final day of a three-day retreat today, wrestling with how to advance a green economy — and how to sell it to the Canadian electorate.

The ministers meeting in Sherbrooke, Que., will hear from a panel of experts on the Quebec economy, as well as local professionals on regional development issues and innovations.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the Liberals want to learn more about how to promote regional prosperity, and make an "economic argument" for tackling climate change.

"We're going to be talking about how we can present for Canadians our plan for continuing to face up to those real anxieties that middle class Canadians face," he said late Thursday after cabinet heard from the co-chairs of a government-appointed advisory council on climate change on the importance of investing in clean technology and spurring innovation.

Canada's economy has been performing well, but there are risks ahead amid uncertainty around China and the United States. Domestically, some regions of the country are stronger than others and Alberta — long an economic engine — is still grappling with slumping oil prices and pipeline delays.

As Canadians continue to debate the pros and cons of developing natural resources versus protecting the environment, the Liberal government's climate pricing regime has drawn fierce opposition from some provincial premiers.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe have mounted a legal challenge against the pricing scheme, calling it a job killer.

Morneau concedes that many Canadians are anxious about the changing economy and whether it's affordable. It will be his job to fine-tune the message to get Canadians on board in the run-up to the fall election campaign.

Carbon tax fight

The opposition federal Conservatives have also been pounding the Liberals over the carbon tax, insisting it will hurt consumers and families, and are poised to make it a wedge issue as Canadians prepare to head to the polls.

While much of the time at the retreat has been spent on economic issues, ministers have also been seized with global matters and Canada's role in the world. The cabinet heard from a panel of six ambassadors convened from around the world, including Canada's Ambassador to China, John McCallum.

The retreat wraps up today with a press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at 3:15 p.m. ET, which CBCNews.ca will carry live.

