Bill Morneau violated Elections Act ahead of 2019 election: commissioner

Bill Morneau violated a part of the Canada Elections Act last summer when he promoted prospective Liberal candidates in the lead-up to the federal election during his capacity as minister, according to the commissioner of Canada elections.

The independent officer, who is responsible for ensuring compliance with the act, posted a copy of his findings online Thursday morning.

According to the agreed-upon statement, Morneau gave a speech to the Oakville Chamber of Commerce on July 29, 2019, during the pre-writ period, in his official capacity as minister of finance.

Following this event, Morneau participated in a roundtable discussion with local business owners and residents, toured a clothing factory, and met with leaders of the Muslim community with then-prospective candidate Anita Anand.

All four events were posted to the Department of Finance's website.

During his speech, Morneau singled out Anand, saying: "When such a person steps forward for public life — with significant accomplishments in their private-sector life — I think it's important that we — we support them and encourage them," notes the commissioner's findings.

Anand went on to win the Oakville riding and has since been promoted to a cabinet position.

Morneau must post findings online, pay a fine

On Aug. 27, 2019, Morneau toured a Caledon-area business, again headlined as minister, where he posed for photos with Michele Fisher, the Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon, which the commissioner said also contravened the act.

Former finance minister Bill Morneau in downtown Ottawa Sept. 10, 2020, the day it was revealed he violated a part of the Canada Elections Act in 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

"Ministers are prohibited from using public resources and funds from their departmental budgets for partisan purposes," the commissioner's findings read.

Morneau, who announced his resignation as finance minister and MP for Toronto Centre last month, must pay a $300 fine, while his riding association has now paid back the costs of the two events, about $1,661.

He must post a copy of the commissioner's findings on his personal website or social media channels.

The commissioner says there is no indication Morneau meant to use public resources for partisan purposes or that he was involved in planning the tours.