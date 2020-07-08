Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' about country's economic future

Former finance minister Bill Morneau says he's worried about the country's future, criticizing the government for not focusing on economic growth and letting politics get in the way of progress on issues such as pharmacare.

In a candid keynote speech at the CD Howe Institute's annual directors' dinner, Morneau — who was finance minister for the Trudeau government from 2015 to 2020 — said a lack of emphasis on long-term economic growth means the country will have some difficult times, and face difficult choices, in the years ahead.

And Morneau didn't hesitate to criticize the government he was once part of.

"So much time and energy was spent on finding ways to redistribute Canada's wealth that there was little attention given to the importance of increasing our collective prosperity — let alone developing a disciplined way of thinking and acting on the problem," Morneau said in prepared remarks.

"There is no real sense of urgency in Ottawa about our lack of competitiveness. It's like we're the proverbial frog in the pot, not realizing what happens to us as the heat gradually rises."

Morneau said slow productivity growth is the main reason Canada's economic growth is lagging, which in turn has been caused by low levels of capital and investment in research and development.

Politics versus economic progress

But when it comes to government, he said a focus on short-term political goals hampered addressing longer-term challenges.

He cited the government's failure to implement recommendations from the federal advisory council on economic growth, a group he convened in 2016 , as an example of this.

"The recommendations — even the excellent ones that could and should have been acted on — became politicized," he said.

"And the net result is pretty predictable. I struggled to get our government to focus on the need for sustained economic growth, because it was constantly crowded out by other things that seemed more politically urgent, even if they weren't truly as important."

Morneau also criticized the government's approach to pharmacare, saying the government rejected a more practical approach he put forward.

"On pharmacare, when I suggested that we find a way to work within the current system, and focus on filling in the gaps in coverage and care, I was drowned out by the impractical voices of advocates who wanted to see wholesale change," he said.

"It's baffling to me that the government moved forward with new commitments on dental care while the pharmacare challenge remains unresolved."

Ottawa must repair relationship with Alberta: Morneau

Morneau proposed a number of solutions for what he feels ails the country, including improving the relationship between the federal government and the provinces and territories.

He cited intergovernmental relations as a failure of his.

"I wasn't able to get our government to work collaboratively with the provinces and territories on some of the most important issues facing our country: health care, business investment, the energy transition," Morneau said.

The relationship between Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and the Trudeau government has been prickly. It's a rift the prime minister must repair with Kenney's successor, Morneau says. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)

He singled out the political rift between the federal government and Alberta as an issue, and urged the prime minister to immediately meet with outgoing premier Jason Kenney's successor.

"The ideological differences are real, but they're not insurmountable. The prime minister and the new premier should sit down together, ideally without a room full of political staff, and try to develop a real working relationship, one based on personal trust," he said. "And then do it again. As often as it takes. It's in our national interest to do so, and it's in Alberta's interests, too."

Morneau remarked further that he'd like to see a permanent commission focused on improving economic growth and a fiscal anchor to government spending, among other things.

"The bad news is that the years ahead will not be easy," he said in conclusion.

"The good news is that we're up to the challenge."