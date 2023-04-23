More Canadians asking for help to get out of Sudan: Joly

About 50 more Canadians were evacuated out of Sudan in the past day, but even more have added their names to a list seeking help to flee, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Wednesday.

That means about 150 Canadians and permanent residents have now been helped to get out of the country after violence broke out last week between the east African country's army and paramilitary force.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week Canada had a C-17 military plane in the region to help airlift Canadians out but so far has relied on other countries to find space on their planes or boats.

Joly said roughly 1,800 Canadian citizens or permanent residents have now registered their presence in Sudan and 700 of those have asked to be helped out of the country.

On Tuesday, Joly told Parliament 1,700 people had registered and 550 had asked for help.

She said Canada is also considering a request from Sudanese diaspora groups to bring their relatives to Canada on a temporary basis until the violence abates.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Wednesday the government called in some striking public service workers and declared them essential workers in order to help process immigration paperwork for people in Sudan.

"In times of crisis, Canada's always there to help, and that's why we'll be there," Joly told reporters on Parliament Hill.

WATCH | Joly says 150 Canadians have left Sudan

Foreign affairs minister says 150 Canadians have left Sudan Duration 1:54 Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly speaks with reporters about the evacuation in Sudan, saying 1,800 Canadians have registered with Global Affairs Canada, 700 have asked for assistance and 150 Canadians have left Sudan.

Fraser noted Canada is already fast-tracking applications Sudanese citizens had filed for visitor visas before the violence started and is waiving some fees, such as the fee for Canadians with expired passports.

"We see what's going on and are trying to adopt policies that reflect the gravity of the situation on the ground," he told reporters.

"We've actually had some staff return from the public service strike who are deemed essential to help those whose lives may be at risk, which is essential."

WATCH | Immigration minister discusses situation in Sudan

Immigration minister says government is ‘trying to adopt policies that reflect the gravity of the situation’ in Sudan Duration 2:07 Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser speaks with reporters about evacuation efforts in Sudan. He says that he is ‘looking at other options for people who are in Sudan who are not Canadian nationals or who do not have a similar connection.’

Defence Minister Anita Anand would not say whether Canada will send special forces soldiers into Sudan, as other countries have done.

"We're working very closely with our allies to ensure that we have a secure and targeted approach to get Canadians out," Anand said in response to questions from reporters.

She also did not say when Canada would start flying out people on its own planes.

"We have personnel and capabilities in the region, including two ships in the waters just off the coast," Anand said, referring to the Red Sea.

"We'll continue to do whatever possible, together with our allies and with our own capabilities, to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians."