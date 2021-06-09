International travel cloudy for those with mixed vaccine doses

Canadians who have received two different doses of COVID-19 vaccines may face difficulties travelling to countries where vaccine mixing has not been approved by health officials.

In June, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization issued guidance permitting AstraZeneca-Oxford, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to be used interchangeably in certain situations.

But some travellers vaccinated using that advice are starting to face difficulties entering countries where mixing doses is not recognized.

Laura Sharpe of Surrey, B.C., has one shot of Pfizer and one of Moderna. She booked a trip to Barbados with her husband for the end of August, but they are now considering cancelling the trip due to that country's quarantine rules.

Vaccinated travellers in Barbados are required to stay at a hotel upon arriving for up to 24 hours until they get their negative PCR test results back. Unvaccinated visitors, however, must stay in their hotel rooms until they receive their test results on day five.

But according to the Barbados government's website, someone who has two shots of different vaccines is not considered fully vaccinated.

Sharpe said she checked the website before booking her trip and the notification that two different shots wouldn't be accepted had only changed recently.

"I had done all my homework and it didn't help," she said.

When reached for comment, Barbados Tourism Minister Lisa Cummings said the country follows guidance from the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization, which haven't yet given guidance on mixing vaccines.

"As soon as those two global entities give that policy guidance, we will review our travel protocols accordingly," Cummings said in an emailed statement.

Sharpe said she will likely cancel her trip unless the protocols change, which she said isn't the end of the world but is disappointing after diligently following health measures for the last year.

"It was more of a piss off than anything else, just because it felt like we had done everything in the last year that was expected [of us]," she said.

Government working on international vaccine passport

Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked if the government has received assurances that Canadians will be allowed to travel if they have shots from two different vaccines, even if other countries haven't approved mixing doses.

"We're going to work with the international community to make sure that people who are fully vaccinated in ways that Canadians recognize as safe and effective are also recognized around the world," he said.

In a press conference on Thursday, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc was asked specify what the federal government was doing to ensure mixing doses would be recognized by other countries.

"We work with allies ... in sharing data, working with them on the best immunization strategies, so we understand the concern that Canadians have around international travel," he said.

LeBlanc pointed to the federal government's efforts to create an internationally recognized proof of vaccination certificate — or vaccine passport — but didn't say how it would work for Canadians with two different doses, though he said more details would be made available "over the coming weeks and months."

Sharpe said she wishes the government had been a bit more proactive than reactive after issuing advice on mixing doses.

"This could go on for months or even years before this is sorted out," she said.

The government's official recommendation to Canadians remains not to travel for non-essential purposes.

Sharpe said she understands that advice but still felt she could have made an educated decision to go and felt she was protected by the vaccine and that the country she went to was safe.