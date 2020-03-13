Canadian military bans international travel in response to COVID-19

The Canadian military will ban all foreign travel and order non-essential personnel to stay home as part of a sweeping response to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

A general order will be issued later today after a preliminary warning order was issued to units across the country last night, said a spokesperson for the country's top military commander.

A copy of the warning order was obtained by CBC News.

The ban will mean that the few thousand troops serving on deployments, exercises and exchange positions will not be allowed to leave the country in which they are operating.

Routine operations and patrols within Canada will continue, as per normal.

"Ships will still sail and planes will still fly," said Lt.-Col.Dave Devenney. "Our job is to stay healthy, preserve the force and be prepared to fight."

The order follows on a series of measures the military has taken in response to the unfolding pandemic crisis. Travel to China was banned shortly after the COVID-19 virus became a major issue in Asia.