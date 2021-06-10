Defence Department dismisses former navy commander from civilian role after review

The Defence Department has let go retired navy Cmdr. Danny Croucher following a review into how he was hired back at the same navy base as a civilian after a sexual misconduct investigation at CFB Halifax by the navy.

A second review conducted by the military into Croucher's rapid release from the military also found the forces broke its own regulations by signing off on Croucher's request last year to voluntarily leave the navy before his case reached the disciplinary stage.

But the Defence Department says in Croucher's particular case he had the right to retire because of his years of service.

The Chief of Military Personnel is now looking into "if additional steps are necessary to address situations where members may have violated professional standards, but have a right to release," the Defence Department said in a statement.

Charlotte Duval-Lantoine, a fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, says this case exposes an "egregious" loophole: that some military members accused of wrongdoing can leave the forces without consequences because they are eligible to retire.

"This loophole means officers can evade disciplinary action," said Duval-Lantoine, who studies toxic culture and leadership in the Canadian Armed Forces.

She said in Croucher's case she believes he "clearly evaded" disciplinary action, allowing him to serve at the same base on the civilian side which "might have led to a morale issue" at the base.

The two reviews were triggered by CBC News' reporting last year into Croucher's case and that the military at the very least flouted the spirit of its own regulations. Those orders state commanding officers must certify that members are not released to avoid consequences for misconduct.

Watch | Defence minister responds to release of retired Cmdr. Danny Croucher:

Defence minister responds to release of retired commander Danny Croucher Duration 1:21 Anita Anand says she is working on making sure the military is a place where everyone feels 'safe, protected and respected.' 1:21

Croucher placed under unit investigation by navy

The navy removed Croucher from his job as the head of the Naval Fleet School Atlantic in June 2020, the Defence Department confirmed. Croucher was placed under unit investigation by the navy after a complaint alleging he made inappropriate comments, and harmful comments said to be sexual in nature, multiple sources with knowledge of the case told CBC News.

Sources said a subsequent investigation found wrongdoing on Croucher's part. Sources said he was expected to receive an involuntary release from the military as part of the disciplinary stage. But Croucher requested a voluntary release before that happened.

The navy granted Croucher's request and he left the navy in June 2021. Then Croucher started a job as a civilian at that exact same base that month, the defence department confirms.

Croucher has not yet responded to CBC's request for comment submitted Wednesday morning on Facebook and through the defence department. Croucher has declined to comment in the past.

Two reviews found problems with hiring, release

The Defence Department said following CBC's story in Oct. 2021, it launched a review to "determine the circumstances under which Mr. Croucher was hired as a civilian employee — specifically whether the individual's references were verified and whether the hiring team had knowledge of Mr. Croucher's employment history with the Royal Canadian Navy."

"With regard to the administrative investigation into his hiring as a civilian, while we are unable to provide details at this time due to Privacy Act considerations, we can confirm that he is no longer employed by the Department of National Defence," wrote defence department spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier in a statement to CBC News.

WATCH | Former navy commender left position without discipline:

Former navy commander left position without discipline after sexual misconduct investigation Duration 2:41 The defence minister has ordered a review of how the Canadian Armed Forces handled the departure of retired commander Danny Croucher. He was under investigation for sexual misconduct, but allowed to leave voluntarily rather than face discipline. 2:41

The former defence minister, Harjit Sajjan, also ordered the military review of the rapid release of Croucher from the forces last year following CBC's report and said he was "dismayed by the apparent lack of judgment" in this case.

The results of the military's review found that the conditions that led to Croucher's release "was not done in keeping with the policies supporting the release of CAF members in situations where misconduct is alleged," said LeBouthillier.

But the department also said in this case, Croucher "had a right to release" under the Canadian Forces Superannuation Act because he had "completed a fixed period of service."

'Quite the admission'

Retired colonel and military law expert Michel Drapeau said the outcome of the review is "quite an admission" by DND and they must "feel the embarrassment."

"They would know that a number of their personnel (military and civilian) played a role in facilitating his early exit from the CAF and simultaneous entry in the Public Service," said Drapeau.

"This did not happen by accident or by routine procedures. It required the participation of a number of senior Royal Canadian Navy staff to facilitate his early release."

Drapeau also says Croucher's case puts into question the reliability of the public service's hiring process since it appears to have been "successfully short-circuited." The Public Service Commission should now be independently investigating the matter, said Drapeau.

The former Minister of National Defence, Harjit Sajjan, said he was "dismayed by the apparent lack of judgement shown" in connection to former navy commander Danny Croucher's rapid release from the military. Croucher is pictured here. (Naval Fleet School Atlantic/Facebook)

Defence minister says processes 'need to be better aligned'

When asked about the case on Thursday, Defence Minister Anita Anand said she is aware "there is a situation, in terms of our policy, where members are alleged to have violated professional standards but are legally entitled to a release."

"Our processes need to be better aligned, so that victims and survivors do feel safe, respected and protected at work," said Anand.

Anand said she is continuing to work with chief of defence staff, Gen. Wayne Eyre, and leaders across the military to "build a military where everyone feels safe, protected and respected." She said she is awaiting the latest report by former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour into sexual harassment and misconduct in the military.

CBC News asked Eyre about the case Thursday morning. He said he hadn't yet been briefed on it and declined further comment.

WATCH | "I have not been briefed on all this yet,' chief of defence staff reacts to military's release of Danny Croucher