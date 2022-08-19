Michelle O'Bonsawin of Odanak First Nation nominated to Supreme Court of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday his nomination of Michelle O'Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada.

O'Bonsawin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation. She is Franco-Ontarian and fluently bilingual, according to a news release announcing the nomination.

She would become the first Indigenous person to serve on Canada's highest court.

"Her nomination is the result of an open, non-partisan selection process. I am confident that Justice O'Bonsawin will bring invaluable knowledge and contributions to our country's highest court," Trudeau said in a media statement.

More to come