Skip to Main Content
Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick testifies at Commons justice committee: key updates
New

Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick testifies at Commons justice committee: key updates

Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick is testifying before the House of Commons justice committee. Follow CBC.ca for key updates.
John Paul Tasker · CBC News ·
Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick and deputy attorney general Nathalie G. Drouin reappear before the Commons Justice committee to give their version of events that led to former AG Jody Wilson-Raybould's resignation. 0:00

RIGHT NOW | Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick is testifying before the House of Commons justice committee on the SNC-Lavalin matter for the second time. This is Wernick's chance to address an accusation from former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould, who said he made "veiled threats" to pressure her to sign a plea bargain-like deal with the Quebec engineering firm.

Wernick said today Wilson-Raybould did not face inappropriate pressure from anyone in the Prime Minister's Office or from him personally, the most senior public servant in the country.

While Wilson-Raybould said in her testimony that she told Wernick in September 2018 that she had made a "final" decision on whether to negotiate a deferred public prosecution agreement (DPA) with SNC-Lavalin, Wernick said she was later lobbied to consider the implications in the context of new evidence.

"The minister experienced lawful advocacy to consider doing something lawful in the public interest," he said.

About the Author

John Paul Tasker

Parliamentary Bureau

John Paul (J.P.) Tasker is a reporter in the CBC's Parliamentary bureau in Ottawa. He can be reached at john.tasker@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us