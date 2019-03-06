Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick testifies at Commons justice committee: key updates
RIGHT NOW | Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick is testifying before the House of Commons justice committee on the SNC-Lavalin matter for the second time. This is Wernick's chance to address an accusation from former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould, who said he made "veiled threats" to pressure her to sign a plea bargain-like deal with the Quebec engineering firm.
Wernick said today Wilson-Raybould did not face inappropriate pressure from anyone in the Prime Minister's Office or from him personally, the most senior public servant in the country.
While Wilson-Raybould said in her testimony that she told Wernick in September 2018 that she had made a "final" decision on whether to negotiate a deferred public prosecution agreement (DPA) with SNC-Lavalin, Wernick said she was later lobbied to consider the implications in the context of new evidence.
"The minister experienced lawful advocacy to consider doing something lawful in the public interest," he said.
