China says its upholding the law as 2 Canadians head to trial

China says it has protected the legal rights of two Canadians due to be tried on national security charges starting tomorrow — allegations the Canadian government says Beijing fabricated following the arrest of Huawei telecom executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

"Chinese judicial organs handle cases independently in accordance with the law and fully protect all the legal rights of persons involved," spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing Thursday.

His comments come a day after Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said the Canadian Embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for the two are scheduled to take place Friday and Monday.

"We believe these detentions are arbitrary and remain deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding these proceedings," said Garneau.

Spavor, Kovrig to go on trial in China for espionage World 1:54 Freelance reporter Patrick Fok says the timing of the espionage trials in China for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig may be linked to trade talks between the U.S. and China. 1:54

Kovrig, a former diplomat who was working for an international non-profit group, and Spavor, an entrepreneur who promotes tourism and investment in North Korea, are Canadian citizens who were detained separately by China more than two years ago.

They were arrested in December 2018 shortly after Huawei telecom executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested by Canadian officials in Vancouver.

Meng was arrested on a U.S. extradition request over allegations that she lied to a Hong Kong banker in August 2013 about Huawei's control of a subsidiary accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The two men stand accused of spying on China, charges Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said China made up in retaliation for Meng's arrest.

"It is obvious that the two Michaels were arrested on trumped-up national security charges days after we fulfilled our extradition treaty responsibilities toward our ally, the United States," said Trudeau earlier this month.

The two men's hearing comes as American and Chinese officials meet at a summit in Alaska starting Thursday.

"Facts have already fully proved that the Meng Wanzhou incident was a political incident," said Zhao at the Thursday briefing. "We urge the U.S. to correct its mistakes immediately and let Ms. Meng Wanzhou return to China safely immediately."

In an interview with CBC News Network's Power & Politics on Wednesday, Kovrig's wife, Vina Nadjibulla said it is an emotional and difficult time for her and her family.

"We suspected that this day was coming and that it was coming soon," she said. "But it's still a lot to take in, and it is emotional and hard to fully express what this means."

